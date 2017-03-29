Key West man busted for trading in Suboxone, syringes on Stock Island

A Key West man was jailed March 24 after police said he was trading in Suboxone, a synthetic opiod, along with syringes and other prescription-only medication.
Dominic Ruby, 28, was arrested on suspicion of felony sale of opium or a derivative within 1,000 feet of a church, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a prescription drug and misdemeanor paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Ruby remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $52,500 bond.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they watched Ruby hand something to Kevin Skinner, 55, of Key West while holding a pill bottle in his hand outside the Tom Thumb store, 5690 Maloney Ave. on Stock Island, at 10:16 a.m. March 24.
Ruby had a bottle filled with 20 30-milligram capsules of Temazuepam, used to treat insomnia, and half of an 8-milligram Suboxone film, an opiod narcotic used to treat opiod addiction.
Skinner had dropped one 8-milligram Suboxone film on the ground when he saw the cops approaching, according to deputies.
Ruby’s backpack reportedlu held three used syringes filled with liquid and three metal spoons with the bottoms burned
“Mr. Skinner was not arrested due to his medical condition,” deputies wrote. “A warrant would be issued for Mr. Skinner at a later date.”
