Lower Keys drug bust turns up 3.3 ounces of heroin

Police Wednesday seized 3.3 ounces of heroin along with marijuana and “spice” from a Big Coppitt Key home and arrested two men in connection with the drugs.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrived at 316 Avenue D to serve arrest warrants on Jack Cantres, 23, only to find him trying to flush marijuana down his toilet without much luck, the arrest report says.
“There was a clog,” according to the arrest report, which added 46 grams of spice-laced marijuana was found.
Cantres admitted it was his and said he had mixed the marijuana with the synthetic substance called “spice,” which he had just smoked, police said.
The undercover bust also resulted in the seizure of 95 grams of heroin from a car belonging to Harold Cantres, 24, who blurted out “they just caught me worse than both y’all” to Jack Cantres’ girlfriend in front of detectives, police said.
Jack Cantres was arrested on suspicion of felony marijuana and cocaine possession, felony evidence destroying and misdemeanor drug equipment possession, marijuana possession and resisting an officer. Harold Cantres was booked for felony heroin trafficking and misdemeanor drug equipment possession.
On the way to jail, Jack Cantres told deputies he was having a panic attack and began vomiting, blaming the sickness on having smoked his spice. He was admitted to the hospital and medically cleared before being taken to the Stock Island Detention Center.
Jack Cantres bonded out Thursday after posting $39,500. Harold Cantres remained jailed Friday on $80,000 bond.
