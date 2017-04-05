Police: Plumber scammed of $11K by Pennsylvania man

A Pennsylvania man was extradited to Monroe County Saturday after police said he defrauded a Key West plumber of $11,300 while working on a project at Little Palm Island in 2011.
James Russell Nunamaker, 53, of Eighty Four, Pa., was booked on six felony counts, including grand theft, illegal use of a credit card, fraud and passing a counterfeit check, along with misdemeanor failure to appear. Nunamaker on Tuesday was at the Stock Island Detention Center with no bond allowed.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, between Sept. 13, 2011, and Oct. 23, 2011, Nunamaker helped himself to money in Moes Plumbing’s bank account by using a debit card 163 times at ATMs, businesses, restaurants and a tiki bar, and also forging some checks.
Nunamaker in 2011 approached Key West plumber Gary Moes about working together on a job on Little Palm Island, the luxury resort three miles off Little Torch Key. Moes agreed to help repair a concrete stairwell in employee housing, for which the resort paid $15,900.
In October 2011, Moes started receiving overdraft notices and contacted Nunamaker. Moes got stuck with $300 of bank fees and had to pay out of his own pocket $958 to a concrete company Nunamaker had stiffed, police said.
Deputies said Nunamaker never returned any of their calls during the investigation. He was arrested in Pennsylvania Feb. 27.
