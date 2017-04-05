Lower Keys man wanted for stealing cement machine arrested

A Cudjoe Key man was returned to Monroe County on April 1 to face felony charges of stealing a work truck and a cement pumping machine from a construction company on Big Coppitt Key.
Anthony Diaz, 26, was arrested in Brevard County in February and booked into the Stock Island Detention Center on Saturday.
Diaz is accused of entering Bella Construction in October and taking a work truck that was affixed to a cement pumping machine. The crime was reported Oct. 15.
The truck was found crashed at the entrance to Key West without anyone inside while the cement pumper was later found at the Coconut Mallory resort on South Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West.
Diaz was arrested on three counts of burglary, one count of vehicle theft, two counts of grand theft and one count of property damage. Deputies said they identified Diaz as the suspect from surveillance video.
