Key West Association of Realtors files criminal complaint against former executive over ‘troubling financial discrepancies’

Having found “troubling financial discrepancies” in the wake of an executive’s abrupt resignation, the Key West Association of Realtors has filed a criminal complaint against a local woman, according to a memo by the group’s president on Thursday.
Yadiris Wood resigned as an association executive March 13 “abruptly” and effective immediately, according to Stacy Stahl, the trade group’s president who chalked it up to Wood’s ongoing health problems.
But while changing passwords and securing assets, the association “discovered troubling financial discrepancie” and “upon further review, we concluded that association assets and funds have been mismanaged and used for improper purposes,” Stahl wrote in a letter to members on behalf of the board of directors.
“The complaint has been filed,” according to the letter obtained by FLKeysNews.com. “We are assisting authorities while they investigate this matter.” It was filed with Key West police.
Stahl wrote,“Please be assured that the association is solvent, is able to meet all of its obligations in a timely fashion and that all association functions and services will be maintained as before. Changes to financial controls and other policies are in place. Please note that this is an ongoing criminal investigation that may take some time.”
Stahl also asks members not to call the office asking about the investigation and promises to provide updates as the probe moves forward.
The Association of Realtors has appointed a search committee for a new executive. In the meantime, Daria Lopez is managing the office along with members of the executive board of directors.
