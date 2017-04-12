Police: Drug deal ends in rape at hotel

A Marathon man was arrested Saturday after police say he raped a Big Pine Key woman at the Blackfin Hotel and Marina in Marathon, then took off with her purse.
Terry Burgest, 57, was charged with robbery and sexual battery on a victim 12 years old or older after the reported victim identified him in a lineup following the April 5 crime, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.
The 23-year-old victim told Detective Rosa DiGiovanni she was staying at the Blackfin near mile marker 49.5 bayside last week after a fight with her boyfriend.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin said the woman got into a taxi and told the driver she was looking for marijuana the morning of April 5, after which she was dropped off on 39th Street. As she was walking down the street, the driver returned to pick her up with Burgest in the car, Herrin said.
The driver told her Burgest “had what she wanted” and the two went back to the hotel where Burgest gave her cocaine. She snorted it while he smoked crack, then told him to leave, Herrin said. He returned later and she let him in thinking he had more drugs for her.
According to the arrest report, Burgest covered her mouth with a cloth, which caused her to pass out. The woman told police after she woke up to Burgest raping her; she fought him off by kicking and punching him. He then left with his clothes and the victim’s purse and cash. When she caught up to him and grabbed the purse by its straps, what was inside spilled out including $300 in cash and medicine, which Burgest took.
Burgest remained in the Stock Island jail Tuesday on $300,000 bail. He’s had numerous prior arrests in Monroe County, including for selling drugs, theft, battery and assault.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments