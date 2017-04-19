Crime

April 19, 2017 10:12 AM

Police: Big Pine Key woman smacks boyfriend with broom, stabs couch during dispute

Keynoter Staff

A 25-year-old Big Pine Key woman was jailed April 15 after police say she smacked her boyfriend with a broom, stabbed her couch and threatened to kill herself by drinking cleaner.

Anna Colon Estrada was booked for misdemeanor battery. She was released the next day after posting $5,000 bond.

While a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was interviewing the boyfriend, Kristofferson Bailey, he could hear Estrada yelling from the back of a patrol car.

The couple’s 22-month-old son was present during the dispute on Avenue G but “he was asleep and did not witness it,” deputies wrote. Bailey said during an argument, Estrada became enraged, grabbed a broom and smacked him in the back, leaving a welt, according to the arrest report.

Then she grabbed a kitchen knife and plunged the four-inch-long blade into the left arm of a couch while threatening suicide, deputies said. She then walked outside, threatening to drink a cleaning solution in a suicide attempt.

Bailey said he took away the cleaner and called 911.

