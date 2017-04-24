Marathon man arrested in Monday morning homicide

A Marathon man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his friend early Monday morning in a trailer at the Key by the Sea condo complex and taking off in a stolen car.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin said Kyle Ian Miller, 29, was pulled over at 9 a.m. in Islamorada as he drove a stolen 2000 Cadillac Eldorado on Bessie Road in Tavernier, about 40 miles away. Five hours earlier, the body of 34-year-old Andre Howard of Marathon was found on the east-side drive of Key by the Sea, U.S. 1 near 62nd Street oceanside, around mile marker 50.5.
Miller told detectives he stabbed Howard after he made unwanted sexual advances, Herrin said. He also said he’d known Howard for about a year and the two of them sometimes did drugs together.
According to Herrin, police followed a blood trail on the east-side street from the body back to a trailer belonging to a man named Jack Belknap, the owner of the stolen Cadillac. Inside the trailer, they found evidence the stabbing may have happened there.
Miller, who has been known to stay at the trailer in the past, is an acquaintance of Belknap, whom he calls “uncle,” Herrin said. Belknap, when contacted in Ohio, told detectives Miller did not have permission to use the car.
Howard, from 200 41st St., was found by Gail Holly, a delivery contractor for the Keynoter, who was dropping off copies of the Miami Herald when she saw what she thought was a bag of garbage.
“I pulled around and realized it was a man, face down in the road,” Holly said. “He was wearing jean shorts and they were pulled down and he wasn’t wearing anything else — no shirt, shoes or underwear.”
Holly said she didn’t want to wake him up and called 911 instead. “Little did I know he had been stabbed,” she said.
A Key by the Sea resident who did not want to be named pointed to a spot on the road in front of her trailer and said it had been hosed down after Howard’s body was taken away.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” said the Key by the Sea park manager who declined be named. “I don’t know any of the people involved. I don’t think anyone involved lives here in this park.”
Herrin did not say whether the incident was drug-related, but Howard has been arrested within the past year for failure to register as a convicted felon. He was arrested in 2010 and 2011 for selling drugs.
