Trio charged with trying to use ‘obviously fake’ credit cards

Instead of getting Go Pro cameras, buyers got a go-to-jail card.
Three Miami-Dade County residents arrested Saturday on Key Largo each face more than a dozen felony counts, including possession of several fake credit cards.
Two men — later indentified as Brian Moreno Olivera, 25, of Hialeah, and Fernando Baez Romero, 25, of Miami — tried buy two Go Pro video cameras from the Divers Direct store near mile marker 99.6, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports.
After a credit card presented for the $898 purchase was rejected, the store clerk “looked closer and realized [the card] looked blurry,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin said. When told the card could not be accepted, the would-be buyers left and got into a white BMW with a temporary license tag, store staff told deputies.
Deputy Ben Elmore stopped the car near mile marker 103. “When Deputy Elmore approached the vehicle, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside,” Herrin said. “Marijuana was found in numerous locations inside the car.”
“Multiple credit cards were found in the car.” she said. “The cards were all crudely made, had blurry type on them and were obviously fake.”
Tahimi Perez, 26, of Miami was arrested along with Moreno Olivera and Baez Romero. All three face 10 credit-card counts, along with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.
Baez Romero additionally was charged with grand theft, and Moreno Olivera was charged with driving on a suspended license. All three people in the BMW had driver’s licenses; all are under suspension. The three defendants were released from the Plantation Key jail after posting bonds of $8,000 for Moreno Olivera and $7,500 for Perez and Baez Romero.
In the BMW, deputies found a license plate that “returns to a vehicle which is suspected to have been used in a previous credit-card fraud case,” Herrin said. “Investigations are continuing and more charges may be pending.”
