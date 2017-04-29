No bond for alleged resource violator

A Miami man was jailed in the Upper Keys Thursday after state marine officers found him with oversize and undersize fish he had just caught, authorities say.
Miguel Angle Rodriguez, 51, is charged with possession of four undersized schoolmaster snapper, one undersized mutton snapper, one oversized parrotfish and possessing marine life not kept alive. Friday, he remained in the Plantation Key jail with no bond allowed.
Bobby Dube, Keys information officer for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said officers Malachi Wilkins and Jorge Larios were patrolling the Channel 2 Bridge at mile marker 72.9 in Islamorada when they came upon a white minivan with people loading fishing gear into the back.
The members of the group said they hadn’t been fishing but when they gave consent to search the van, Wilkins and Larios found in the trunk the fish in a cooler. After being read their Miranda warnings, Rodriguez confessed to catching all the fish, Dube said.
Rodriguez is being held with no bond allowed due to immigration issues.
