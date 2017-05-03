Suspect in stabbing death to be arraigned Thursday

A Marathon man accused of stabbing his friend in the Key by the Sea condo complex and taking off in a stolen car on April 24 is set for arraignment Thursday.
Kyle Ian Miller, 29, is charged with a felony count of non-premeditated murder and felony grand theft after telling Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies he stabbed 34-year-old Andre Howard of Marathon and left the sc
ene in a 2000 Cadillac Eldorado.
Howard’s body was found April 24 at 4 a.m. on the east-side drive of Key by the Sea, U.S. 1 near 62nd Street oceanside, around mile marker 50.5. Miller was pulled over in Tavernier five hours later.
He has been in the Stock Island jail on $1.01 million bond since his arrest and his arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Marathon before Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker.
Shooting
A pretrial hearing is set for May 22 at 1:30 p.m. for 47-year-old Gary Moore, accused of killing his friend with a shotgun the night of Dec. 23. Moore will appear before Becker at the courthouse in Marathon.
He was charged with manslaughter after he shot John Stevens, 46, in the stomach following an argument at Moore’s 10660 7th Ave. bayside home, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
