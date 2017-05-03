Keys woman arrested, charged with DUI manslaughter in Key West death of Delray police officer

Broward County deputies Tuesday arrested a Lower Keys woman wanted in a fatal Key West crash that claimed the life of a Delray Beach police officer April 8.
Lacy Morris, 31, of Sugarloaf Key is accused of driving drunk when she smashed into a scooter carrying two off-duty police officers, Christine Braswell, 40, and Bernenda Marc, 25, both of Lake Worth.
Braswell, a 12-year veteran of the department, died from her injuries while Marc was critically injured in the head-on collision in the 1100 block of Truman Avenue that happened about 1:30 a.m. April 8.
Key West police said toxicology reports show Morris had a blood-alcohol level of .17 percent, far higher than the legal limit for being drunk in Florida, which is .08 percent.
Morris was arrested Tuesday and taken to the North Broward Bureau jail in Pompano Beach, where about 1,200 inmates are held in the minimum- to medium-security facility, according to booking information. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office placed a hold on her for extradition to Monroe County and her bond was set at $170,000.
Key West police said they had a warrant for her arrest for driving under the influence-manslaughter on Tuesday. She also is charged with DUI-serious bodily injury, DUI-property damage and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
In September 2016, Morris was convicted of misdemeanor theft, first offense, according to Monroe County court records. Five years earlier, she was convicted of selling synthetic drugs and in 2005, she was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance. She has no state prison record.
