Macauley murder trial rescheduled for July

Jeremy Macauley, a Key Largo man accused of murdering a Tavernier couple in 2015 to silence an extortion attempt over a large cocaine deal, won’t stand trial on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges until at least July.
Macauley, 34, was scheduled to face a jury beginning May 15, but the recent guilty plea by Adrian Demblans, who prosecutors say was the getaway driver the night of the murders, complicated the case for the defense.
Macauley’s attorney, Ed O’Donnell Sr., told Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia Tuesday that he needs more time to depose Demblans, 35, now that he’s agreed to cooperate with the State Attorney’s Office’s case against Macauley. Garcia Tuesday put the case on the July trial docket.
Prosecutors have subpoenaed almost 60 people to testify at the trial.
Garcia sentenced Demblans to 10 years in state prison on April 10 after he changed his not-guilty plea to guilty of accessory after the fact of the murders of Tara Rosado, 26, and Carlos Ortiz, 30, on the night of Oct. 15, 2015. Demblans said at the change-of-plea hearing that he will testify against Macauley in open court.
Prosecutors say Macauley shot Rosado and Ortiz once each in the head with a .45 caliber handgun in the bedroom of the couple’s Cuba Road home.
The day before, Ortiz sent several text messages to Macauley demanding more money or else he’d tell police about multiple kilos of cocaine Macauley was selling. Macauley found the drugs the summer before the killings offshore while working as a charter fishing boat mate.
Ortiz also sent threatening texts to Macauley’s boss, Rick Rodriguez, who captains the Seahorse charter boat, docked at Whale Harbor Marina. Rodriguez has not been charged with any crime related to the case and has repeatedly denied knowing anything about the cocaine.
Demblans faced a possible 30-year state prison sentence if a jury found him guilty of driving Macauley to and from the murder scene. Prosecutors also say they could have proved in court that Demblans drove Macauley to a Key Largo canal to toss the pistol into the water, and that Demblans later donned scuba gear to try retrieving the handgun sometime around February 2016 when he realized police were looking for the weapon. The gun had already been found by that point and turned over to police, unbeknownst to Demblans or Macauley.
A state crime lab matched the bullets that killed Rosado and Ortiz to the gun found in the canal. Ortiz’s phone containing the texts to Macauley and Rodriguez was found in the same canal.
Macauley and Demblans were arrested and charged in March 2016.
