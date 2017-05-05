More mainland suspects arrested in check-cashing scheme

Four mainlanders face fraud and grand theft charges after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they cashed forged checks at several Keys bank branches for more than $40,000 in February.
Deputies arrested Rose Marie Normann, 24, from Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 6 after she tried cashing a check from a real company fraudulently made out to her at the mile marker 100.2 Centennial Bank branch. A quick-thinking branch manager noticed the check looked similar to several fraudulent checks cashed at the bank earlier that week and called the Sheriff’s Office.
Normann was released from jail on Feb. 9 after paying her $40,000 bond, and two men with her during her arrest were identified and released pending further investigation, said Deputy Becky Herrin, the Sheriff’s Office media relations officer.
Detectives finished their investigation and began going after the other three suspects with the help of mainland police beginning in March.
One of the men, Armando Mejide Mir, 24, of Miami was arrested in Miami-Dade County on April 29 and transferred to Monroe County Wednesday. He was booked on two counts of grand theft and two counts of passing forged checks, and is being held on $75,000 bond.
Nelson De Leon, 51, of Homestead was arrested on grand theft and forgery charges on March 13 and held on $40,000. He’s since made bond and has been released.
A third man, Eduardo Morejon, 24, of Miami, was arrested in Miami-Dade on April 7 of two counts each of grand theft and forgery. He remains in jail on $65,000 bond.
Detectives say together, they scammed Centennial Bank branches by cashing forged checks in the Upper, Lower and Middle Keys for a total of $41,924 before Normann was busted. The name on the checks was a real business called Azure Delray Modern Intracoastal LLC.
“When they cashed the forged checks, they presented their own identification documents,” Herrin said. “Once the fraud was uncovered, these identifying documents were turned over to detectives.”
Once Centennial staffers knew about the scam, they alerted other banks in the Keys to be on the lookout.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments