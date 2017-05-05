70 additional child-porn counts for former Marathon restaurant owner

Former Middle Keys restaurant owner Michael Savinelli is facing 70 new felony charges for possessing child pornography after further review of images found on his computer during his November arrest, according to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.
He faces the posssibility of 1,140 years in state prison if convicted.
Federal, state and local law enforcement arrested Savinelli, 49, on Nov. 17 after searching his computer at his Sombrero Beach Road home. He was handed six third-degree felony charges after sexually explicit images of minors were found on the machine.
Assistant State Attorney Colleen Dunne said Friday Savinelli is facing 70 more felony charges after a review turned up 69 more images that depicted sexual conduct of children as young as under age 5 as well as one video depicting sexual battery of a child.
“This increases the severity,” Dunne said. “We filed a motion for the court to set bond on each of the additional counts and that’s set for May 11.”
Savinelli will appear before Acting Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker at the Marathon courthouse at 1 p.m. Dunne said Savinelli is not being rearrested, but she is asking Becker to set bond at $6,000 for each of the additional charges, or $420,000 total.
Two days after his arrest, he posted $36,000 bond, $6,000 for each count, and was released from the Monroe County jail.
Savinelli reportedly told investigators during the arrest in November that he was the only one using his computer and that he would “go into chat rooms and other people would send him child pornography and sometimes he would send child pornography to other people.
He stated he did not know any of the people in the chat rooms” and “admitted there may be several images and videos” of child porn on his computer.
