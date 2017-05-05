State files cocaine trafficking, gun charges against Tavernier murder suspect

Prosecutors have added a charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine in their case against Jeremy Macauley, the man accused of murdering a Tavernier couple in 2015 to silence an extortion attempt over a large drug deal.
The additional charge against Macauley, 34, not only means he could serve the rest of his life in prison if convicted, it also brightens the spotlight on a cache of cocaine, up to 18 kilos, that prosecutors say are at the root of the murders. The conspiracy count filed May 1 adds to speculation on where the contraband came from, and who was with Macauley when he came into possession of the drugs.
Macauley’s attorney, Ed O’Donnell, Sr., called the new charge, “a true sign of weakness, and I will deal with that later.”
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Macauley in March 2016 on the homicide counts. Investigators say he found the cocaine floating in the Atlantic Ocean while working as a mate on the Seahorse charter boat, based at Whale Harbor Marina in Islamorada, in the summer of 2015.
Tara Rosado, 26, and Carlos Ortiz, 30, were shot to death in the bedroom of their Cuba Road house on Oct. 15, 2015.
Macauley has pleaded not guilty to two first-degree murder counts and one count of armed robbery. In addition to the new conspiracy charge, prosecutors filed a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon this week.
The man accused with driving Macauley to and from the Cuba Road crime scene that night, Adrian Demblans, pleaded guilty last month to being an accessory after the fact in the murders. He is now is cooperating with the prosecution. A judge sentenced Demblans, 35, to 10 years in prison. He risked 30 years if convicted at trial.
Prosecutors in a Feb. 8 sworn statement say Demblans told them that Macauley “recruited him to sell cocaine Macauley found.”
Prosecutors continued that Demblans “admitted selling cocaine for Macauley. He also described how he accompanied Macauley to 238 Cuba Road, Tavernier, Monroe County, Florida, on the night of Oct. 15, 2015. Demblans described to authorities how Macauley murdered Carlos Ortiz and Tara Rosado with a firearm.”
That gun — a .45-caliber pistol — and Ortiz’s cell phone were found in a Key Largo canal in November 2015.
Detectives found numerous text messages sent from that phone of Ortiz threatening to call police on Macauley over the cocaine — unless Macauley gave Ortiz money.
Ortiz sent similar texts to Richard Rodriguez, Macauley’s boss and captain of the Seahorse.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office -- which is handling the case for Monroe County because of a local conflict of interest -- Macauley told at least two people he and Rodriguez brought the cocaine back to shore in June 2015.
Rodriguez has repeatedly denied to this newspaper knowing anything about the drugs. Rodriguez has not been arrested or charged with any crime related to the case. He could not be immediately reached for comment on the new charges filed against Macauley, and his reaction to being named in the probable-cause affidavit.
According to that document, one of the people Macauley told was Enos Mitchell of Key Largo, who told police he helped sell up to 5 ounces of the cocaine in question during the summer of 2015.
“In June of 2015 Macauley told Mitchell that he and Richard Rodriguez found 14 to 16 kilograms of cocaine floating in the Atlantic Ocean,” wrote William Fraser, chief investigator with the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office.
Fraser stated that Macauley’s wife, Nicole Mansueto, gave prosecutors a sworn statement on Feb. 9 of this year, saying Macauley and Rodriguez found the drugs “while they were fishing in the Atlantic Ocean.”
Macauley maintains he found the cocaine floating off Harry Harris Park, off the oceanside of U.S. 1 near mile marker 92, while trying to net fish for his saltwater aquarium. “He’s always said that,” O’Donnell said.
Rodriguez is paying for Macauley’s legal defense, but O’Donnell said the fishing captain was adament that he would not pick up the tab if there was any chance Macauley was guilty.
“I met with Richard Rodriguez, and he said ‘Before I give you a nickel, I need to know if this guy did it, ” O’Donnell said.
“I went right to Jeremy, and before I said anything, [Macauley] said, ‘Let me tell you something now, I didn’t murder anybody.’ I’m on this case because I believe in Jeremy and I believe in Rick Rodriguez.”
