‘Happy Baby’ music program director clashes with police, arrested

A Philadelphia woman who teaches babies music resisted police and had to be handcuffed while pressed to the back of a patrol car on Duval Street in Key West over the weekend, according to arrest reports.
April Harkanson, 32, music director at Happy Baby Music, got into an argument with a passerby in the 700 block of Duval about 11:30 p.m. May 5 and hit him in the face after she said he threw a bottle at her, city police said.
When an officer arrived to speak with her, Harkanson “became verbally irate and yelled at me as she walked away,” Officer Daniel Blanco wrote, while her boyfriend, Charles Brooks, shoved another officer to keep him from detaining Harkanson, reports state.
Harkanson was booked for misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest while Brooks was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest. Both were released from jail the next day without having to post bond.
Officer punched
A 45-year-old Tennessee man made the mistake of punching a Key West police officer in the face early Monday morning on Duval Street, according to an arrest report.
Brian Paul Lewis of Dandridge, Tenn., who gave the jail a Treasure Island, Fla., address, was behaving erratically near the intersection of Fleming and Duval streets about 1 a.m., police said, and hit a man before kicking his van before jumping in a cab and threatening the driver.
“You’re going to die like the rest of them, [expletive],” Lewis reportedly told the woman in the cab. When police arrived, Lewis told them his children were being raped in a van nearby and continued yelling at an officer, who when he grabbed Lewis’ wrist, was punched in the chin.
“I then brought Lewis to the ground,” wrote Officer Jessie Torracillas.
Lewis was booked for felony battery on an officer, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor property damage. He was released after posting $18,500 bond.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
