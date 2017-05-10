February car break-in suspect turns self in

A third suspect in connection to a string of car burglaries in early February turned himself in Sunday.
Shemar Fantroy, 21, of Marathon was wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s detectives in Marathon for three felony counts of vehicle burglary, one felony count of grand theft of a firearm, two misdemeanor counts of theft and failure to appear in court, according to spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.
Fantroy, 19-year-old Thomas Lancaster of Key Colony Beach, and 16-year-old George Yeatman allegedly broke into unlocked cars and took sunglasses, cash, electronics and a Glock 9 mm handgun from Feb. 1 to 3.
In those three days, 18 car break-ins were reported all over Marathon, including on Morton, 95th Street, Tingler Avenue, Sombrero Beach Road, Ocean East, Bulevar de Palmas and Ferriere Street.
Yeatman and Lancaster were arrested in the weeks following the crimes. Yeatman was handed charges for three counts of felony burglary and one count of theft. Lancaster was already in the Stock Island jail on charges unrelated to the burglaries but was handed the same charges as Fantroy, Herrin said.
As of Tuesday, Fantroy was still in the Marathon jail on $29,000 bail.
