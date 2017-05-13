Despite sister’s plea, $420K bond set for Savinelli

For 70 additional felony charges brought against a former Marathon restaurant owner last week, bond was set at $420,000 Thursday.
Michael Savinelli, 49, wearing a yellow button-down shirt and dress pants, did not show emotion at the Marathon courthouse after Acting Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker set bond at $6,000 for each additional count of possessing child pornography.
The bond was on top of $36,000 Savinelli posted two days after his Nov. 17 arrest for six original felony charges. He was arrested at his Sombrero Beach Road home and reportedly admitted to having sexually explicit images of minors on his computer.
Assistant State Attorney Colleen Dunne said more charges were brought after further review of Savinelli’s computer turned up 69 more images depicting sexual conduct of children as young as under age 5 as well as one video depicting sexual battery of a child.
Savinelli’s sister Christine Montgomery accompanied him from Durham, Conn., where he has been living with his mother since his November release.
She told the court her brother has been working at her father’s restaurant in nearby Branford, Conn., “is a great uncle” to her 9-year-old daughter and is not a danger to the community.
Dunne asked Montogomery if she was aware that Savinelli’s computer was searched and over 70 images of child pornography were found on his computer in addition to a video depicting a child being subjected to sexual battery, to which Montgomery said she was “very aware.”
“Yet you still don’t feel your brother would be a danger to children, knowing all those images and that video were found on your brother’s computer?” Dunne asked.
“What I know is the first conversation Michael and I had about this, he was committed to getting help. He was committed to seeking out counseling and asked me to talk to some of my colleagues,” Montgomery said.
She is vice president of clinical services at the Clifford Beers Clinic, “a mental health clinic serving children and families in the Greater New Haven area,” according to its website.
Savinelli was taken to the jail on Stock Island where he remained Friday. His arraignment on the additional charges is set for May 25 at 9 a.m. at the Marathon courthouse.
