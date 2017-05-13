Suspect in Key West fatal DUI now in Keys jail

A Sugarloaf Key woman charged with drunk driving-manslaughter for the recent crash that killed a Delray Beach police officer in Key West has been returned to Monroe County after being picked up on the mainland May 2.
Lacy Morris, 31, was booked into the Stock Island Detention Center on Wednesday after being held in the Pompano Beach jail and another in Miami-Dade.
Morris is accused of drunkenly smashing into Delray Police Officer Christine Braswell, 40, on April 8. Braswell, who died from her injuries, was on a scooter on Truman Avenue along with another Delray officer, Bereneda March, 25.
Morris allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .17 percent, more than double the legal limit for being drunk in Florida, which is .08 percent. She remained jailed Tuesday on $170,000 bond.
Daytime DUI crash
A Key West woman was arrested about 4 p.m. Wednesday after police said she drunkenly struck a taxi, sending the driver to the hospital with a leg injury.
Tina Adkins, 46, told police she was pulling into a bank at Simonton and Louisa streets when her white sedan was hit by the taxi.
Firefighters were treating Adkins when they noticed her stuffing something into her purse, police said. Officers found two small, cold bottles of Jagermeister inside her purse and two additional empty bottles in her car.
Adkins’ blood-alcohol level was tested and recorded at .087 and .090 percent. In Florida, a person is legally drunk at .08 percent. She was booked for misdemeanor driving under the influence and two counts of DUI-property damage/personal injury.
