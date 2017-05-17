Police: Homeless man shows off privates at Mallory Square

A Key West homeless man was jailed Monday after police said he showed off his penis at one of Key West’s most popular tourist spots while families and children were nearby.
Frank Alan Schupman, 52, was walking around Mallory Square before the Sunset Celebration with his penis exposed about 6:30 p.m.
Schupman went to urinate on a trash can while Mallory Square artist Isaac Valdes yelled at him to stop and started to take a picture for police, according to the arrest report.
That’s when Schupman, who police noted had surgical scars about his head, called Valdes a gay slur and “charged” at him. Another homeless man grabbed Schupman and held him back. Mallory Square security was called and they called police.
Schupman was booked for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Punch drunk
A 25-year-old Key West man was jailed Saturday after police said he punched a drunk, believing the man had rubbed his hand between his wife’s legs in public.
Seth Brumaghin told police he and his wife were walking past Amigos restaurant, 425 Greene St., when a bystander groped his wife.
The bystander, 28, who was left with a bloody nose and lip, said he only bumped into the woman. An Amigos employee backed him up, saying there was no way the man groped the woman according to what she witnessed, police said.
Police believed the drunk, booking Brumaghin, a mechanic in the military, for misdemeanor battery.
