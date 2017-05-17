Naked intruder arrested at Big Pine Key house

A Louisiana woman apparently felt her freedom to be naked could not be denied.
But she reportedly paid the price for a six-day stay in a Big Pine Key house listed for sale with a trip to jail Tuesday.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Wang wrote in his arrest report Realtor Tara Wood called the police after people showed up for a viewing of the for-sale house at 30612 23rd Lane and found it to be occupied.
Wang wrote he arrived at the house just after noon Tuesday, walked up to the front door and saw a naked woman in the living room, later identified as 37-year-old Feliciamae Farrington, who answered the door without any clothes on accompanied by a large pit bull.
After asking her to get dressed, Wang wrote Farrington “stated to me she does not have to put on any clothes at her own house.”
After asking Farrington how she got into the house, she told Wang she had the key and the combination to the lock box, which turned out to be untrue, according to the report.
“Farrington claimed she has permission from the owner to be there and has been in the house for six days,” Wang wrote, adding the woman was unable to provide him with the owner’s name.
Wang wrote that he confirmed with the homeowner Ben Galt, who was out of town, that no one had been given permission to stay in his house and he did not know Farrington. After he went into the house to arrest Farrington for trespassing, she reportedly became aggressive, swung a hand at his face and missed then later spit in his face.
“I was able to pin Farrington in between the kitchen counter top and the wall” until backup officer Deputy Martin Harbin arrived, Wang wrote.
Farrington was arrested for felony and misdemeanor battery on an officer, felony resisting an officer with violence and misdemeanor trespassing. She was taken to the jail on Stock Island, where she remained without bond as of Wednesday and where she presumably was told to wear clothes.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments