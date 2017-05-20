Authorities from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and federal agencies investigate an SUV pulled over in Key Largo driven by a man apparently wanted by the FBI in Tampa. The traffic stop prompted the Sheriff’s Office bomb squad to respond to the parking lot of the Burger King restaurant at mile marker 99 on Sunday, May 21.
May 20, 2017 8:24 PM

‘Suspicious package’ in Upper Keys raises alert, bomb squad responds, FBI apparently is investigating agency

By David Goodhue

A traffic stop in Key Largo Sunday afternoon led to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad being called to deal with a suspicious package.

The Sheriff's Office could not release much detail about the incident but it appears serious. Questions are being referred to the FBI, said Sheriff's Office media relations officer Deputy Becky Herrin.

The vehicle was pulled over on the southbound side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 99 near the Burger King.

The restaurant was briefly evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” Herrin said.

A call put into the FBI’s Tampa office, which is handling the case, was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story.

