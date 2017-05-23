Defendant in Keys hidden-camera voyeurism case jailed

A man accused of using hidden cameras to record women and girls in three public bathrooms in the Florida Keys last year was arrested Thursday in Washington state.
Charles M. Schmidt, 36, was being held in the Stevens County (Wash.) Jail under a fugitive warrant issued by Monroe County. His bond was placed at $450,000.
Schmidt was taken into custody by local law officers in Stevens County, located on the Canadian border, after a traffic stop. A computer check revealed the outstanding warrant issued from the Keys.
Schmidt “will be brought back but it could take a while,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office information officer Becky Herrin said. In a previous Keys arrest, Schmidt listed Washington state as his birthplace.
In May 2016, a Public Works crew member spotted a suspicious plastic coat-hook mounted in the women’s bathroom at Anne’s Beach in Islamorada. Inside was a small video recorder activated by motion detector.
Two more cameras - described as “simple white coat hooks with the camera mounted behind it and utilizing a very small hole in the top portion of the coat hook [base] for the lens of the camera” - were discovered, one at the county’s Harry Harris Park in Tavernier and another in a convenience store at mile marker 99.8 on Key Largo.
The cameras sold as “home security devices” do not link directly to the internet, but it remains uncertain how long the cameras were there.
“Videos were found in the cameras showing women and girls in various states of undress,” Herrin said. Female officers viewed the recordings.
Detectives noticed a distinct arm tattoo on the man hanging the cameras. Video from a separate security camera in the convenience stored showed a man that store staff identified as Schmidt.
Listed as a Homestead resident, Schmidt owns and lives in a travel trailer. Some of the “test videos” looked like they were shot in a travel trailer bathroom, Herrin said. He faces multiple counts of video voyeurism.
Schmidt previously was arrested in August 2016 on conservation charges after a state marine officer saw him snorkeling off Craig Key without a diver-down flag. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Jorge Pino said bags found in Schmidt’s truck held two protected queen conch and an undersized lobster.
Schmidt later entered a no-contest plea on the conservation violations. He paid $532 in fines and costs, and was given a three-month probation term.
When the Sheriff’s Office released details on the search for Schmidt last week, investigators included a photo of Shelly Arnold, 27, described as Schmidt’s girlfriend who may have been traveling with him. “That was in case someone recognized her,” Herrin said. “We have no warrants on [Arnold] and are not seeking to take her into custody.”
