Crime

May 24, 2017 9:00 AM

Fatal DUI crash suspect draws official homicide charge

A Sugarloaf Key woman who smashed her car into a scooter last month, killing a Delray Beach police officer, this week was officially charged with driving under the influence-manslaughter.

Lacy Morris, 31, is due in court before Judge Mark Jones on June 1. She remains at the Stock Island Detention Center on $170,000 bond, which her attorney has asked Jones to reduce. Prosecutors filed the charge Monday.

Morris is charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage and DUI personal injury, along with misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Morris had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent, more than double the legal limit, according to toxicology reports released by Key West police.

She was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima April 8 when she smashed into a scooter carrying two Delray Beach police officers. Christine Braswell, 40, died of her injuries. Officer Bernenda Marc was critically injured.

The crash took place about 1:30 a.m. on Truman Avenue when Morris veered her car into the oncoming lane and struck a scooter driven by Braswell. Morris and a friend were turning into Dion’s Quik Mart to buy fried chicken, police said. A “barely smoked” marijuana joint was found on the floorboard of the driver’s side.

