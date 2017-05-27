Police: Ex-con jailed for waving gun on Stock Island

A Stock Island man was jailed Wednesday after police said he was seen waving a handgun in the air outside the Tom Thumb convenience store and after they received reports of shots fired at a nearby trailer park.
Ashley Avilmar, 20, a convicted felon not allowed to possess a gun, was caught carrying a .22-caliber Heritage Roughrider revolver in his waistband, according to the arrest report. Three rounds had been fired from the gun, deputies said.
Avilmar was captured on Tom Thumb security video waving the gun around outside the store, 5690 Maloney Ave., police said. He told deputies he and a friend had a confrontation with another couple.
“He just wanted to let the other man to know he had a gun,” deputies wrote.
Avilmar was booked for being felon in possession of a firearm, a felony, and improper exhibition of a firearm, a misdemeanor. Friday, Avilmar was in the Marathon jail on $20,000 bond.
