Sugarloaf Key man to plead guilty to child porn possession

A Sugarloaf Key man is ready to plead guilty to federal child porn possession charges rather than face trial Tuesday, according to paperwork filed at U.S. District Court.
David Mira, 31, agreed to a change-of-plea hearing set for 1:45 p.m. June 6 before Judge Jose Martinez in Miami.
Charged in Key West with possession of child pornography in November 2016 and distribution of child pornography in October 2016, Mira is accused of having images of a minor engaged in sexual activity.
Each charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Mira’s attorney, Arturo Hernandez, filed the change-of-plea May 24, six days before trial was set to open Tuesday.
Mira has been free since March 20 on a $250,000 personal surety bond co-signed by both his sister Deanna Jones and her husband Stephen Jones.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
