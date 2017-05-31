Police: Inmate attacks inmate over their breakup

A 30-year-old woman locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center on cocaine-selling allegations racked up another charge after police say she grabbed her inmate ex-girlfriend by the hair and dragged her into a corner of the recreation yard.
Shimika Clark then began yelling threats at Katrina Mitchell, 35, during the confrontation Sunday, according to the arrest report.
Clark now faces a felony charge for battery by a person detained in a jail.
The pony-tail yank was captured by the jail’s security cameras. Clark told police she pulled Mitchell’s hair but that it was only “horseplay.”
Clark also said she had broken up with Mitchell that day and she believed the allegation was reatliation for the breakup.
Mitchell said the two had been romantically involved, but she had ended the relationship days earlier, police said.
Felony domestic violence arrest
A Stock Island man was jailed Monday night after police said he put his hands around his wife’s neck during an argument that started over his failure to pick up her son.
Bradley Duane Long, 41, told Deputy Jenna Moeller he had come home intoxicated to H14 Miriam St. and admitted putting his hands on his wife’s neck during an argument.
“Then, Long repeatedly told me to take him to jail,” Moeller wrote in the arrest report.
The wife said Long also pushed her head into a Louver door.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
