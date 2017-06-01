DUI arrest leads to federal immigration bust

A road stop in Islamorada early last month snowballed for a Mexican citizen who was initially busted on a local drunk-driving charge, but now faces federal immigration charges because he was in the States illegally after having already been deported three times.
Jeovani Lopez-Rodas was pulled over by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Islamorada on May 7, according to a U.S. Border Patrol arrest affidavit. He was booked into county jail on a charge of driving under the influence and for driving without a having a license.
Later in the day, Border Patrol agents interviewed Lopez-Rodas and he told them he was a Mexican citizen in the country illegally.
The Sheriff’s Office released Lopez-Rodas to the Border Patrol on May 24. Agents fingerprinted him and a run of his prints showed he was ordered removed from the United States on three separate occasions — Oct. 21, 2008, Nov. 22, 2008, and Oct. 27, 2013.
The last deportation came after agents arrested him in Long Key State Park, according to the affidavit.
Lopez Rodas also goes by the names Carlos Reyes-Madrigal and Jovanni Lopez-Cruales, Border Patrol Agent Salomon Orozco wrote in his report.
He’s being held in federal custody on $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 12 at the federal courthouse on Simonton Street in Key West at 2 p.m.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
