Police: Man threatens hotel clerk with dog after she turned him down

A North Carolina man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he drunkenly made a pass at a Marathon hotel clerk then threatened her with his dog after she turned him down.
According to the arrest report, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Corry responded to a “hysterical and shaking” 19-year-old front desk employee at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites near mile marker 54 oceanside in Marathon at 4:20 a.m.
Minutes prior, the woman, Osmin Lindsay, had locked herself in in the manager’s office after 35-year-old hotel guest Robert Meadows offered her $20 to come back to his room, according to the report.
Lindsay told Corry the man was angry that his offers were declined then said he was going to his room to get his pitbull to attack her, Corry wrote.
“He then advised that he was in the military and has killed before as he retreated to his room” Corry wrote, adding Lindsay said Meadows returned a few minutes later with his white pitbull and it jumped onto the front desk with its front paws.
Lindsay ran into the office, locked the door and called 911, after which Meadows began pounding on the office door, according to the report.
She told him she had called police, so he left and went to his room where Corry wrote he found Meadows in the hallway unable to explain what happened.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin said Meadows was arrested, charged with assault and booked into the Marathon jail where he remained Wednesday without bond.
SPCA Executive Director Tammy Fox said the pitbull and another mixed breed dog were seized and brought to the Marathon shelter.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments