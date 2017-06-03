Keys crime: Man gets nose bitten, woman steals car she had lived in

A Key West man was attacked at Higgs Beach with a brick to the head and the tip of his was nose nearly bitten off by homeless men he told to stop harassing passersby, police say.
The May 28 incident, near a picnic table next to the children’s playground at Higgs Beach, led to the arrest of Lorenzo Sanchez Rojas, 56, who is accused of striking the man in the head with a brick, which was bagged into evidence. He’s charged with felony battery.
A second unidentified man wrestled the victim to the ground for telling the group to stop harassing people at the beach, particularly women, and bit the tip of his nose to the point it was hanging open when police arrived, the arrest report stated.
Officer Tiffany Mitchell said that when she began reading Sanchez Rojas his Miranda Rights, “he screamed and yelled over me that he did not want to hear what I had to say.”
The nose-biter remained at large Friday.
SUV theft
A Key West homeless woman stole the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer she had been living in with a man and drove it to Jupiter in Palm Beach County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Amber Rae Smith, 31, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Kenneth Morell reported his SUV stolen March 30 after was been arrested on a warrant when police caught him and Smith sleeping in it outside the McDonald’s on North Roosevelt Boulevard in February.
Morell, a newly hired employee of McDonald’s at the time of his arrest, told police he and Smith had been living out of the Checy for a month and she was not allowed to drive the car since she had no license, the arrest report stated. Smith drove the car to Jupiter, where it had been towed March 14, police said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
