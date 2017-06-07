Attorneys seek court order to unveil names in Zecca murder-for-hire tapes

Lawyers for a man targeted in a 2012 murder-for-hire plot in Marathon are seeking a court order to allow three federal law enforcement agencies to release unedited transcripts of recorded conversations that could contain names of people who may have been involved with — and possibly funded — the plot.
Lawrence A. Kellogg, attorney for Marathon businessman Bruce Schmitt, filed a June 2 motion in Monroe County Circuit Court seeking a judge’s order permitting the FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to release full transcripts of conversations between retired U.S. Coast Guard base commander Dennis Zecca and the man he hired to shoot and kill Schmitt.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2016 released some transcripts. They were heavily redacted, but raised serious questions about the case and its outcome.
In conversations that took place between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21, 2012, Zecca appears to mention possibly three other people being involved in the crime — one who provided a 9 mm pistol and two who may be the source of the money owed to the would-be shooter. But those names were blacked out.
Schmitt wasn’t killed, but federal authorities made Zecca believe he was. Zecca is now in the middle of a 10-year federal prison term.
The man Zecca hired to kill Schmitt was a DEA informant cooperating in a separate smuggling investigation into Zecca, who at the time was the manager and part owner of the Marathon Marina and Boat Yard. The June 2 motion also seeks the identities of “potential suspects” involved in “Zecca’s plans to acquire” 10 kilograms of cocaine through the informant from suppliers in California.
Staged death
The informant told DEA agents about Zecca’s plan to kill Schmitt, and the agents told the FBI. Agents then staged Schmitt’s death and photographed him lying in a pool of blood.
The informant showed Zecca the photo on Dec. 21, 2012. Zecca told him he had to get $5,000 of the $20,000 he agreed to pay the informant from someplace else and from someone else. But the names of the person or people who had the money are blacked out of the transcript.
Zecca: “I gotta go get it. I haven’t even talked to these people yet it’s done. I haven’t said nothing to nobody”
Informant: “Who?”
Zecca: It ain’t [blacked out name]. I gotta go to [blacked out name or names].”
Zecca was arrested as he got into his car following the conversation with the informant about the payment. Presumably, he was on his way to meet at least one of the people with the money, Schmitt said.
Under the Privacy Act of 1974, those names are not public information, but Kellogg wrote in his motion that the agencies could release them “pursuant to a court order.”
Schmitt is suing Zecca for compensation for emotional damages he suffered as a result of the murder plot. He hopes the civil action, filed in Monroe County Circuit Court in November, will force Zecca to reveal the possible co-conspirators so they can be added to the case.
“Schmitt needs the unredacted transcripts and other records reflecting the investigation and prosecution of Zecca so that he can amend this suit to bring civil claims against the co-conspirators,” Kellogg wrote.
Kellogg deposed Zecca at the Coleman Low federal prison in Sumterville, Fla., on May 15, asking, among other questions, who else was involved in the plot. Zecca took refuge behind the Fifth Amendment’s protection from self-incrimination 50 times rather than answer those questions.
Zecca pleaded guilty of attempted murder for hire in 2014 and is serving 10 years in prison. In exchange for his plea, federal prosecutors dropped drug smuggling charges, a conviction on which could have resulted in a life sentence. It’s not clear what, other than avoiding a trial, was gained by prosecutors for agreeing to the deal.
The outcome of the June 2 motion could help Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward decide if his office will pursue state conspiracy charges related to the case. Ward said in April his Major Crimes Unit is researching the charges because he believes the U.S. Attorney’s Office prematurely closed the case without forcing Zecca to reveal with whom or for he was working. If Kellogg’s motion is successful, Ward could find the answers he’s looking for.
“Let’s see what happens with their case,” he said.
