Prosecutors want DNA from suspect in Key West fatal crash

Monroe County prosecutors want a judge to order the suspect in a Key West fatal drunk-driving crash to hand over DNA samples as they argue she was under the influence of more than alcohol at the time.
Lacy Morris, 31, of Sugarloaf Key remains jailed at the Stock Island Detention Center on $170,000 bond and charged with DUI manslaughter, possession of marijuana and property damage DUI and personal injury DUI for the April 8 crash.
A toxicology report filed at court shows that Morris had cocaine and marijuana in her system in addition to alcohol.
Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell, 40, was killed when the scooter she was driving collided with Morris’ Nissan Altima, which was turning left into a Dion’s Quik Mart on Truman Avenue in Key West.
Braswell was sober while driving another officer, Bernenda Marc, 25. But Morris had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent in a state where 0.08 percent is the legal limit to get behind the wheel.
Also, a partially smoked marijuana joint was found on the driver’s side floorboard after the crash and prosecutors want to link it to Morris through DNA.
“The passenger of the vehicle stated that the defendant had smoked marijuana that evening,” Assistant State Attorney Colleen Dunne wrote in a motion filed June 1. A hearing on the DNA motion is set for June 22 before Judge Mark Jones.
