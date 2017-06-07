Fugitive facing knife-attack charge faces new count

A man arrested in a Christmas Eve 2015 stabbing in Islamorada awaits a June 20 hearing while jailed under a new $100,000 bond.
Juan C. Ocampo-Medina, 39, was booked into the Plantation Key jail Friday on a warrant charging that he failed to appear at a mandatory May 15 pretrial hearing before Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Luis Garcia.
At the hearing, a public defender said Ocampo may have “fled to Honduras,” court records say. Garcia declared the original $60,000 bond on Ocampo, who was born in Honduras, to be forfeited and added a failure-to-appear count.
Whether Ocampo was returned to the Florida Keys by a bail bondsman or surrendered Friday could not be determined at deadline.
Ocampo originally was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a count of premeditated attempted murder after a 12:45 a.m. Dec. 24, 2015, fracas at an Old Highway house off mile marker 82. That charge later was amended to a count of felony aggravated battery.
Hector Vasquez, 38, suffered a knife slash estimated at a quarter-inch deep that ran diagonally from his neck to his abdomen. When one of the Vasquez’s two companions took a 6-inch knife with a serrated blade away from Ocampo, the men said, Ocampo struck Vasquez in the back of the head with a shovel.
The victim told deputies that Ocampo invited the three men to his residence but once there, he launched the violent attack. Vasquez said the assault was unprovoked. One of the witnesses generally confirmed Vasquez’s account, but deputies noted the two men were “visibly intoxicated.”
Ocampo told deputies he returned from a convenience store when the three men blocked his way and one of them punched him in the face. He said he “grabbed a stick from the ground and struck Vasquez.”
Deputies took a shovel with blood traces and a knife into evidence.
