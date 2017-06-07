On-the-lam Key West convict caught in Mississippi ‘preying on people using craigslist’

A Key West convict who skipped his sentencing hearing last week after being found guilty of trying to hook up with a 13-year-old girl through craigslist was arrested Wednesday in Mississippi.
William Baker, 42, a plumber, faces up to 20 years in prison for two counts of obscene communication that arose when undercover agents lured him with an online ad promising sex with a minor girl March 2, 2016.
Baker will remain locked up in the Jackson County Adult Center in Pascagoula, Miss., awaiting extradition back to Monroe County, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
Officers on patrol found Baker Wednesday morning in Gautier, Miss., which is between Biloxi and Pascagoula., sleeping in an abandoned house, said Gautier Police Det. Christopher Brown.
“They found him sleeping in one of the back rooms; he surrendered without incident,” Brown said. “He spent some time in the Biloxi beach area, been here since last Tuesday.”
Last Tuesday was the day before he was due in Monroe County Court for sentencing.
Baker testified at trial he knew it was the cops all along and was just trying to waste their time. But jurors convicted him as charged.
Baker was still using online venues to meet women while on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Brown said.
“He was preying on people using craigslist,” Brown said. “To try to win over people’s favors.”
After the verdict April 19, Monroe Judge Wayne Miller allowed Baker to remain free before sentencing if he turned over his passport and the bondsman agreed to stay on the bond of $225,000. The State Attorney’s Office objected to the release.
After waiting from 1:45 to 3 p.m. May 31 for Baker, Miller issued an arrest warrant with no bond allowed. Investigators and agents involved in the case were in court, according to prosecutors.
Baker can’t say he wasn’t warned that taking steps to have sex with a minor is illegal.
The original craigslist ad posted by Special Agent Daniel Wise of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security office in Key West warned not to contact “sassyprincess305 at Google” because the girl in a flagged post was a minor.
A second man caught in the same sting, Craig Harfield, 61, of Big Pine Key was sentenced in January to one year and nine months in state prison. His release date is Oct. 27, 2017.
