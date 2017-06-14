Marijuana seed in car gives way to arrest for Fort Lauderdale man

A traffic stop in Marathon Monday ended in the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale man who police say had nearly 20 syringes and multiple vials of steroids in his car.
Lee Spengler, 26, was pulled over near mile marker 51 oceanside just before midnight for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Seth Hopp.
Hopp wrote in the report that he saw “a marijuana seed in the inside door handle on the driver side,” after which Spengler admitted to “smoking marijuana earlier in Key West.”
Hopp wrote a search of the car turned up 17 unused syringes, five vials of anabolic steroids, prescription drugs, a glass marijuana pipe and five vaping cartridges containing hash oil.
Lee told Hopp he did not have a prescription for any of the drugs, according to the report.
He was handed eight felony charges and two misdemeanors for possessing controlled substances, a synthetic narcotic and drug equipment and taken to the Marathon jail where he remained Tuesday without bond.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments