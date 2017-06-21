Marine-related thefts on rise throughout the Florida Keys

As dependable as the rains in the summer are marine-related thefts in the Keys. And they are on the uptick, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. The agency says:
▪ On Friday, the property manager of the Lion’s Lair Travel Park on Grassy Key reported a motor missing from a 2016 20-foot Robaldo boat. The motor, a 2016 Yamaha 150 horse power, was last seen at the end of May. The boat belongs to part-time tenants at the park who said no one had permission to take it.
▪ Saturday, the property manager met with Deputy Shannon Jones to report two part-time residents who store their boats on the property were missing the motors from their boats. One of the motors is a 2012 Yamaha four-stroke 150 horse power and the other is a 2013 Yamaha four-stroke 200 horse power.
▪ On Sunday, Deputy Anthony Lopez responded to a home on Aster Terrace in Key Haven to a report of the lower unit on a Mercury 150 horsepower being stolen and replaced “with a much cheaper one,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
▪ On June 9, Deputy Vincent Torres responded to the Edgewater Lodge in Marathon to a report of fishing equipment stolen from a Lake Worth man. He was staying at the hotel and left three fishing poles in the rod holders on his boat the night of the 8th; when he woke up, they were gone.
▪ On June 10, Deputy Rosary Ponce responded to Hawks Cay Marina on Duck Key to a report of fishing equipment stolen. The owner said he left his rods and reels in the rod holders on his boat overnight and when he returned in the morning, the most expensive rod and reel combination, which included a Kristal Electric fishing reel valued at $3,000, was missing.
Most boat, motor, and fishing and diving equipment thefts can be easily prevented with minimum effort. At the end of the day, remove your gear from the boat and lock it up.
