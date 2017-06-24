No bond reduction for suspect in DUI death

The judge hadn’t yet called Lacy Marie Morris’ hearing in Monroe County court on Thursday, but tears were already coming from Delray Beach police employees.
The woman who police say drove with drugs and alcohol in her system and caused the April 8 Key West wreck that killed Officer Christine Braswell, 40, sat within feet of them for the first time. That alone prompted the emotion.
“To hear [Morris’] name being said,” an emotional Lt. Nicole Guerriero said following the hearing. “To actually see her there, was really hard because.… ”
She choked up, unable to complete the thought, when Dani Moschella, the Delray Beach department’s public information officer, reached for her shoulder in comfort. “I think it’s surreal for all of us still to be here without Christine,” Moschella said.
Five police employees traveled to Key West for the hearing, in which Morris requested a reduced bond and house arrest from Monroe County Circuit Judge Mark Jones. It was denied.
Morris, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-DUI manslaughter, DUI-personal injury, DUI-property damage and possession of marijuana. The DUI-manslaughter charge carries a mandatory four-year minimum prison sentence if Morris is convicted. Her bond was set at $170,000 but she sought to reduce it to $50,000 or $60,000.
Jones denied the request after half an hour of testimony and debate at the Key West courthouses. “You’re no stranger to the criminal justice system,” Jones told Morris. “And no stranger to violating court orders.”
Among those who spoke at the hearing was Officer Bernenda Marc, a survivor of the Key West scooter crash and close friend to Braswell. It was her first time facing Morris since the wreck that left Marc, 25, with lasting injuries. She was recently given medical clearance to chew solid food and walk as exercise.
“I’m going to admit, the first time I saw her, I was mad,” Marc said following the hearing. “But I realized I was not going to give her power over my feelings.”
“The crash left me fighting for my life for days in a hospital intensive care unit,” Marc told the judge.
Morris, donning a blue jail jumpsuit with chains around her waist and wrists, lowered her eyes throughout the hearing, aside from a brief testimony. Her father, Wayde Morris, told the judge he would put his Sugarloaf Key home up for collateral and use the remainder of his savings to bail his daughter out of jail.
Morris, who would have stayed in her fiance’s North Lauderdale home, had a job waiting for her at an engineering company upon her release, she told the judge.
“She’s not going to go anywhere,” her attorney, Evan Hoffman, said in court. “Make her a productive member of society.”
Monroe County Assistant State Attorney Colleen Dunne painted an antithetical picture. “Let’s look at her criminal history,” she began.
Morris has twice been sentenced to probation for drug-related arrests. In 2006, she was arrested on a drug charge and released on bond, but two weeks later tested positive for cocaine in her system, Dunne said.
It took Morris a full day to reveal her whereabouts and turn herself in after Key West investigator Kevin O’Connell contacted Hoffman, O’Connell told the judge. U.S. marshals picked Morris up in Broward County and transferred her to a Key West jail.
“She’s clearly a danger to the community and has shown total disregard for the safety of the members of this community,” Dunne said.
Morris declined breath analysis immediately after the crash. A court-ordered blood test later revealed she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent, more than twice the 0.08 legal limit, as well as cocaine and marijuana in her system, according to a police report.
Police say Morris drove her Nissan Sentra into the path of the scooter, which veered away in an attempt to avoid the head-on collision. It happpened on Truman Avenue as Braswell and Marc were turning into a Dion’s Quik Mart.
“The scooter should have wings on it, it was going so fast,” Hoffman said, citing surveillance footage of the wreck from a nearby gas station. “We’re anxious to have some sort of report done to [determine] how fast that [scooter] was going.”
Jones’ decision brought relief to the Delray Beach group, they later said. They’d spent their spare time outside the courtroom visiting the last places Braswell, a SWAT sniper and training officer, spent her days during the Key West vacation.
Comments