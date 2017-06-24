Cops: Boyfriend beat first by ex, then by roommate

Two people went to jail early Thursday for attacking the same Summerland Key man over what police called a “complicated domestic dispute” that involved four people.
Deputies responded twice Thursday morning to a home on Airport Drive North on Summerland Key, the first one shortly after midnight when the report was of a woman beating a man to death.
Nedda Bentley, 46, was jailed on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery by stangulation and battery after she punched, choked and finally hurled a large socket wrench at his head, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Deputies said she had been drinking and at first agreed with everything her ex-boyfriend Keven Rustad, 55, said she did to him.
At one point, Bentley tore down a bedroom door to go after Rustad, who tried to get away from her, police say.
Rustad’s roommate, Patrick Nowicki, separated the two and called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
But after 3 a.m., deputies were called back to the home for reports of a possible stabbing. They found Rustad bleeding from a large cut between his forefinger and thumb. He told them Nowicki cut him with a knife.
“Investigations revealed Rustad had reportedly been having a sexual relationship with the on-and-off girlfriend of Nowicki ... who was also present at the home,” said Deputy Becky Herrin, a department spokeswoman. “When Nowicki found out, he punched [the girlfriend] in the nose; Rustad intervened.”
Nowicki was arrested for domestic battery and aggravated battery. Friday, he was jailed on Stock Island on $30,000 bond. Friday, Bentley was at the Stock Island Detention Center on $55,000 bond. She had been out of jail for only days when arrested.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments