Arrests made in Georgia and Tennessee in connection with Florida Keys fentanyl ring

Federal agents arrested two people near Atlanta, Georgia, and one in Tennessee, who a grand jury charged last week with dealing fentanyl and other deadly synthetic opiates in the Florida Keys following an investigation going back nearly two years.
Another man, David Lucio Pulido, 27, from Key West, was also indicted by the grand jury June 20 in relation to the case, but court records indicate he has not been arrested.
A federal judge only unsealed the case this week, so key details surrounding investigation have yet to be released.
What is known is Christy Dale Shell — who is also known as “Christy Schell” and “Karen Miller” — and Ken Balajadia — aka “Mr. B” — were arrested on Friday, June 23, in Georgia.
Agents confiscated almost $60,000 in cash from Shell during the arrest, according to the indictment.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents arrested Marchand Taylor, aka “D” or “D.D,” in the Western District of Tennessee the same day, according to court records.
Each is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to sell fentanyl, a variation of fentalyl called furanyl fentanyl, and another potent synthetic opiate known as U-47700. Shell, Balajadia and Taylor each face a maximum 20 years in prison if convicted.
Pulido, who prosecutors say also goes by “Dave Boot” and “David Miller,” faces a total of 60 years because he is also charged with two additional counts of possession with intent to sell.
He has an arrest record in Monroe County going back to 2014 on charges that include armed burglary and felony illegal dumping.
