Police: Bike thief uses fists to rob elderly man

A Key West man used his fists to rob an elderly local of his bicycle and a bag of food, police said.
David Farmer, 28, was arrested on three felony charges: Robbery, theft and battery on a person 65 or older.
Police were called to the 500 block of White Street around 6 p.m. Sunday after a witness reported seeing a man punch an elderly man and steal his bike. The 77-year-old victim, Gilbert Jesus Cadiz, told officers he stopped at White and Southard streets and a man approached him, accusing him of stealing the bike, according to reports.
Cadiz says he's owned the bike for more than 20 years, police said.
The robber then reportedly grabbed a bag of food out of the bike basket, punched Cadiz in the head and rode off. A witness snapped a photo of the suspect riding off on the bike, police said.
Within minutes, a second bike was stolen at the Dion's Quik Mart, 1127 Truman Ave., and Cadiz's bike was left there. Witnesses at the second bike theft described a similar subject, police said.
An officer spotted a man fitting the bike thief’s description at Higgs Beach and a witness identified him as the culprit.
Hammer attack
A Stock Island man was jailed early Tuesday after police said he attacked a woman in her home with a hammer.
Rafael Quintana, 62, was arrested for aggravated battery and taken to the Stock Island Detention Center, where he remained Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to Roy’s Trailer Park to find a 38-year-old woman bleeding from the back of her head. She told police Quintana knocked on her door earlier and when she opened it, he rushed inside, grabbed a hammer from the top of her refrigerator and swung it into the back of her head.
Quintana also allegedly punched the woman several times while yelling, “I’m going to kill you,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The woman directed deputies to Quintana’s home on 5th Avenue, where he was found sleeping in a blood-stained shirt with a hammer beside him.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
