Several from the mainland charged with Florida Keys resource violations

Out-of-towners learned over the past several days that Florida Keys law enforcement takes seriously those who would violate fishing laws in Monroe County.
Since Sunday, seven mainland residents have been charged with various resource violations, from taking lobster out of season to possession of parrotfish.
▪ Monday night, Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Cory was patrolling the Fiesta Key RV Park at mile marker 70 at 10:45 p.m. when he saw two men cleaning fish and a red cooler next to them. He approached and saw they were cleaning grunts, he wrote in his report. He asked if he could check the cooler and received permission and inside the cooler were 17 undersized out-of- season lobster.
Maikel Padron Diaz, 28, of Homestead and Antonio Cabrera, hometown unknown, were issued citations for possession of undersized, out of season and over the limit spiny lobster.
▪ Geovanis Corujo, 40, of Cutler Bay was ticketed at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the south end of the Long Key Bridge, according to Herrin, after Deputy Mark Martin found two undersized mutton snapper in his cooler.
▪ Ruben Coto Fraga, 28, and Jesus Hernandez Fraga, 66, of Miami were spotted around 8 a.m. by Sunday Deputy Donald Stullken, Herrin said, with Ruben Fraga carrying a yellow plastic bag with what looked like the tail and head of a fish inside near the Spanish Harbor boat ramp on West Summerland Key, mile marker 33 bayside. Inside the bag were three undersized mutton snapper, Herrin said.
▪ Wilder Curbeira, 43, of Hialeah was questioned by Deputy Wilfredo Guerra, who was on a Waverunner around 2 p.m. Sunday, Herrin said, for diving without a flag near the Tom’s Harbor Cut Bridge, mile marker 63. Guerra saw the man had a spear gun and found three speared spiny lobsters on the man’s boat, Herrin said, adding two of the three were undersized and all were caught out of season. Spearing lobster is against the law, and lobster season is closed.
▪ Rafael Isaza Zuluaga, 26, of Miami was cited by Martin around 8 p.m. Sunday for fishing without a license near the Long Key Bridge, mile marker 65, Herrin said. Zuluaga was fishing with two buckets, one with bait and the other with fish, Herrin said, and inside one of the buckets were an undersized mutton snapper and a parrot fish, both dead. Zuluaga did not have a fishing license nor did he have a measuring device in his possession
