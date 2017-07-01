Craigslist underage sex seeker gets 8 years

A Key West plumber was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for seeking sex with a minor girl online.
William R. Baker, 42, was convicted of two counts of obscene communication that arose when undercover agents lured him with an online ad promising sex with a 13-year-old on March 2, 2016.
Baker told a jury he knew it was a sting all along but wanted to waste police’s time.
After finishing his prison time, Baker must serve two years on house arrest followed by five years of regular probation, prosecutors said. He will also be a designated sex offender for life and while on probation cannot use any smart phones, computers or any access to the internet.
Baker skipped town before his sentencing last month and was found in Mississippi, where local police said he was still on craigslist “preying on people.”
After the verdict April 19, Monroe Judge Wayne Miller allowed Baker to remain free before sentencing if he turned over his passport and the bondsman agreed to stay on the bond of $225,000, despite the State Attorney’s Office objecting.
After waiting May 31 for Baker, Miller issued an arrest warrant with no bond allowed.
The original craigslist ad posted by Special Agent Daniel Wise of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security office in Key West warned not to contact “sassyprincess305 at Google” because the girl in a flagged post was a minor.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
