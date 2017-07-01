Police: Jealous boyfriend threatens man outside gay bar

A Key West man was jailed after police said he threatened someone chatting with his boyfriend on Duval Street by making a cutthroat gesture with a pocket knife.
Justin Dillon Broadus, 25, was arrested early Thursday for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, and taken to the Stock Island Detention Center, where Friday he remained on $10,000 bond.
Broadus is accused of threatening a customer at the 801 Bourbon Bar who was talking to his boyfriend of two weeks. The boyfriend works at 801, police said, while Broadus works across the street at the Bourbon Street Pub, 724 Duval Street.
Kyle Ross, the victim, said he feared Broadus was going to harm him.
“Ross said he was threatened by a man wearing no shirt and black shorts,” officers wrote. Broadus was wearing a collapsible pocket knife on his shorts.
All three Key West residents involved in a family fight that involved a woman trying to cut her brother-in-law with a kitchen knife went to jail Wednesday night, police said.
Ania Vega, 49, is accused of attacking Victor Garcia, 67, with a knife after he smashed her cell phone during an argument at 1400 Kennedy Dr., according to the arrest report.
Maritza Vega, 54, Garcia’s wife, was also arrested on battery on someone 65 or older, a felony. Ania Vega was arrested for felony assault.
Garcia also went to jail after the women told police he smashed the phone so no one could call police during the argument. That’s a felony obstruction of justice charge, officers determined.
