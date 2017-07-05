Report: Key West police use Taser to stop fighter

Key West police said they had to use a Taser to take down a fighter at the Seaside Condominiums on Sunday.
Joseph Silva, 22, was arrested for felony battery on an officer, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor property damage.
Silva, who doesn’t live at the gated community on South Roosevelt Boulevard, is accused of charging at the property manager, Roger Holtkamp, and punching him in the face as Holtkamp was trying to secure the gates to the pool. Silva was among a group of men inside the pool area at the time, police said.
“OK, stop, I’ll comply,” Silva reportedly told officers as he was being stunned with the Taser. He allegedly shoved an officer backwards during an earlier scuffle.
He was in the Stock Island jail Monday on $30,000 bond.
Burglar foiled
A Stock Island man was arrested late Friday after police said he burglarized a home in the Stock Island neighborhood of Key Haven.
The owners of the home on Azalea Street called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office about 11 p.m., saying they were out of town but had seen someone in their house on their video surveillance system. They identified the man as a former employee, Warren Reid, 55, who the homeowners said took a jar of coins from the home. The jar contained a pouch with green sea glass inside.
Deputies found Reid a short time later at a home on 3rd Avenue. Deputies said they found in his pockets loose change and a cloth drawstring pouch with the sea glass. Reid was arrested for burglary and theft and taken to the Stock Island Detention Center.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments