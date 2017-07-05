One bridge, four defendants: Mainlanders cited for fishing violations in Islamorada

The weekend was busy for a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy who put the kibosh on some alleged illegal fishing in Islamorada: Seth Hopp cited four people for resource violations at the Channel 5 Bridge around mile marker 71.
Saturday, he was patrolling the south end of the bridge at 7:20 p.m. when he saw two women fishing and asked to inspect their catch, agency spokeswoman Becky Herrin said. They agreed and in a cooler and a bucket, Hopp found “numerous different types of fish, many of them undersized,” Herrin said. They had six undersized mangrove snapper, three undersized schoolmaster snapper, four undersized mutton snapper and one undersized lane snapper.
Eulia Hill, 51 of Perrine and Laura Armstrong, 45, of Homestead were issued criminal citations for the undersized fish and for having over-the-limit mangrove snapper and over-the-aggregate-limit for snapper.
An hour and 10 minutes later the bridge, he saw two men fishing and inspected their catch. Turns out they had six undersized mutton snapper. William Ortiz, 55, of Miami Gardens William Ortiz Jr., 38, of Homestead were issued criminal citations for the violations.
On Sunday just before 11 p.m., Hopp again was at the Channel Five Bridge when he encountered a man fishing asked to inspect his catch. The man agreed and Hopp found in the cooler two undersized mutton snapper and one undersized yellowtail snapper. Jose Fonseca Perez, 38, of Miami was issued criminal citations for the violations.
