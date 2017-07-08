Cocaine found in teen’s purse, bra

An 18-year-old Key West woman was arrested after police said they found she had stashed cocaine in her bra and purse during a traffic stop July 5.
Vianca Morales-Castelan, who listed babysitter as her occupation, was arrested for felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, after police stopped the car she was inside of in the 200 block of Simonton Street at about 6:40 p.m.
Also arrested during the stop was the driver, Tony Bethel, 25, of Key West, for possession of cocaine. Both were released the next day, Morales-Castelan without having to post bond and Bethel after posting $2,500.
Morales-Castelan had 2.2 grams of marijuana in her purse, along with 0.5 grams of cocaine. Officers asked her to shake out her bra and a plastic bag holding 0.7 grams of cocaine fell out, according to the arrest report.
Intruder arrested
A woman was found sleeping beside a large bottle of vodka July 6 in a local couple’s vacant second home in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue, police said.
Mary Beth Thompson, 57, had turned the air conditioning on, and told police she had been locked out of her home and found the Patterson Avenue home. She said she knew it was wrong to be on the property, police reported.
She was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor providing false information to law enforcement.
