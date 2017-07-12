Burglar: I don’t know how I got into this house

An Arizona man was jailed for burglary July 7 after he called the police to report he had no idea how he got into the home he had rummaged through, according to reports.
David Leigh Murphy, 37, of Phoenix, was captured on the homeowner’s security video system rummaging through every room at 504 Noah Lane, helping himself to beers from the fridge and inspecting the cabinets, police said.
But Murphy said he only went through drawers to help trigger a memory as to why he woke up in the strange place.
Murphy said he had been drinking but police said he exhibited no signs of intoxication. He called police at about 11:30 p.m., saying he had awakened in a stranger’s home and had no idea where he was or how he got there.
Murphy was in town with friends and said he wanted to find his party and his phone, which police located on the back porch. No damage had been done to the home or its contents but Murphy randomly handed over a .223 round of unspent ammunition he said he found in the home, police said.
The homeowner, August Bush, told police he wanted to pursue charges.
Two guns, 1 felon
A convicted felon from the mainland was arrested after police said they caught him illegally possessing guns in downtown Key West.
Michael Theodore D’Agostino, 19, of Jacksonville was arrested for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of counterfeited ID card — all felonies — along with misdemeanor resisting arrest.
D’Agostino was speaking with two males outside a car at the corner of Duval and Eaton Streets when a police officer who was waiting at the light said he heard one of them ask, “Is that a Glock?”
When the men noticed the police cruiser, D’Agostino slammed his driver’s side door shut, the police report states. He told police he had no guns.
D’Agostino had a .38-caliber revolver in the passenger side door pocket and a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in the driver’s side door pocket, police said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
