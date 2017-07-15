Suspect: My gloves smell like marijuana

A Stock Island man told police officers blamed the smell of marijuana emanating from his car on the latex work gloves he said he’d just purchased.
During the July 12 afternoon traffic stop on 5th Street, the suspect said they “have a similar smell to marijuana,” according to the arrest report by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Instead, police found 16.4 grams of cocaine in the white Ford E250 truck belonging to Anthony Macias, 33, who said it was for his personal use.
Also in the truck, police said they found 14 sandwich-sized plastic bags with the corners cut off, a digital scale, plastic bags with white residue and a bottle of dietary supplement typically used to cut cocaine.
Macias was pulled over because his truck’s tags had expired July 4.
Purse theft
A homeless man stole a woman’s Gwen Stefani purse while she was cleaning her car at a local Circle K gas station because he needed money to wash his clothes, police said.
Raymond Galvan, 51, left the purse in a nearby garbage can after finding no cash inside, the arrest report states. He told police he was stupid and didn’t know why he did it.
Galvan said he left the Circle K, 3032 N. Roosevelt Blvd., after drinking some beers and spied the purse on top of a garbage can.
Galvan, who was identified by officers from the security video, was arrested for felony theft. He remained at the Stock Island Detention Center Friday on $1,000 bond.
