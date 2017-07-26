Stalker threatens woman while she is talking to police

A Big Pine man was jailed after police said he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend’s dog unless she either had sex with him once a week or paid him $500 weekly.
Julian Zayas Ruiz, 45, was arrested on two counts of felony aggravated stalking and six counts of contempt of court for violating a domestic violence protection order.
The ex-girlfriend said Ruiz won’t leave her alone and that she fears for her life, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation. He has left notes at her home and waiting for her on the corner in the early morning hours.
“Ruiz is always calling her phone and making threats to her,” the arrest report states. She added she has bought a gun and is ready to use it if necessary to protect herself and her three children.
While deputies were interviewing the woman, Ruiz called and told her he would “wipe his ass” with the restraining order, police said.
Drug deal arrest
Deputies arrested Daniel Stokes, 33, of Big Pine Key, after they said he sold $120 worth of Oxycodone to an undercover informant earlier this year.
Stokes met the informant May 5 outside the Dion’s Quik Mart on Avenue A and police collected six 15-milligram pills, the arrest report states. Stokes was arrested for seven felonies, including possession and sale of drugs within 1,000 feet of a church.
